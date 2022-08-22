Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 738.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 846,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $187,672,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Visa by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,090,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $907,096,000 after buying an additional 170,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Visa by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $210.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.13.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.