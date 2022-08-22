Stewart Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 1.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

