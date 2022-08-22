StealthGas (GASS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.58 on Monday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377,982 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About StealthGas

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.