State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $30.49 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,857 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Exelon worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.