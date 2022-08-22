StarterCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,291.56 and approximately $27.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,411.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00093921 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin (STAC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

StarterCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.