Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,354. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

