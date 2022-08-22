srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $55,776.85 and $30.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00779373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

