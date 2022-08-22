Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.93% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $67,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 222.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 262,322 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 115,010 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

