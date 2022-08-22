Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Trading Down 4.8 %

SRAD stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $155,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.