Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CFO Calvin Rice Buys 2,700 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) CFO Calvin Rice acquired 2,700 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $19,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,612.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 115,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Spok by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

