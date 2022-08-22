SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CWI opened at $24.32 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.