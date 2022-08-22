SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,183,000 after buying an additional 55,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $102.91 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

