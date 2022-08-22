South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of South Plains Financial worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 118.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

SPFI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.96. 1,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $450.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.65. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of South Plains Financial to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

