Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 47,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,307,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Articles

