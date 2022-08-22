Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 47,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,307,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.
Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.