Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Boosted by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 40.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $226.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

