Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.74.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,505,746. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 97,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Snap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 273,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

