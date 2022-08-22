Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,337 shares during the period. Smith Micro Software comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Smith Micro Software worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.