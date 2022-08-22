SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Holdings Raised by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the period. Loews Corp owned about 0.25% of SilverCrest Metals worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. 566,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SILV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

