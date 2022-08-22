Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Stake Lessened by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Silicom accounts for about 0.8% of Fore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fore Capital LLC owned 0.69% of Silicom worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SILC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

