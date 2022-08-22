Signata 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,032.00 (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Signata has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $2.83 million and $4,032.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,225.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003784 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129509 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032750 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081422 BTC.
About Signata
Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.
Signata Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.
