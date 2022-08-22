Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Michele M. Gil Acquires 2,000 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.76. 406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,021. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

