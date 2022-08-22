SHPING Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $18.25 million and $168,779.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00098522 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,423,624 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.