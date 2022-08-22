Shore Capital Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) to Neutral

Shore Capital cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.9 %

IHG opened at GBX 5,026 ($60.73) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,653.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,878.57. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The company has a market cap of £9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,604.15.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.