Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.36.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.51. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $15,158,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $8,304,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

