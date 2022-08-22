Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHD opened at $76.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.