ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
ScanSource Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ScanSource has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource
In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ScanSource
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Featured Stories
