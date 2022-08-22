ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ScanSource has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 6.9% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

