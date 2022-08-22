Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 27,250 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.84. 11,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

