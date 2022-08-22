Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 18,020 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. 3,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

