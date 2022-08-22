Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases 15,720 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.21% of Caleres worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,962 shares of company stock worth $2,711,055 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAL stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

