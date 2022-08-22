Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $19.86 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for about 2.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 2.7 %
HHC traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $105.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.