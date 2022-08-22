Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $19.86 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for about 2.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Down 2.7 %

HHC traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $105.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Howard Hughes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.