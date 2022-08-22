Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,990 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.09% of International Paper worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.57. 20,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

