Sasco Capital Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,810 shares during the period. Energizer comprises 3.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 1.12% of Energizer worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 133,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. 2,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,345. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

