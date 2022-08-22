Sasco Capital Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,130 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 4.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.72% of Perrigo worth $37,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 33.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 263,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.12. 2,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,074. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

