Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:SAFM remained flat at $204.00 on Monday. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,600. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.43. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

