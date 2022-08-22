San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 39,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 849,857 shares.The stock last traded at $14.33 and had previously closed at $14.29.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
