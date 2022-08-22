Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 249,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 862,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $183,044,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 45,969 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 467,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,974. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 3.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.19. 54,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.39. The stock has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.