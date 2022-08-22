Saito Price Down 10% Over Last Week (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Saito has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Saito coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saito has a market cap of $11.93 million and $301,729.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00787931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
