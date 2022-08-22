saffron.finance (SFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39,907.00

saffron.finance (SFI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65.23 or 0.00308195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $39,907.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00129272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081186 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

