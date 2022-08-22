SafeMoon Inu (SMI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,608.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $11,608.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.