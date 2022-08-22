SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $1,389.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00780252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SAFE DEAL
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,994,890 coins and its circulating supply is 3,967,748 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
