Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Citigroup

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.
Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance
Shares of SBRA traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sabra Health Care REIT
As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.