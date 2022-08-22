Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Citigroup

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,636,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 324,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

