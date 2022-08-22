S4FE Achieves Market Capitalization of $417,229.35 (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. S4FE has a market capitalization of $417,229.35 and approximately $11.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, S4FE has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003719 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080268 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe.

S4FE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

