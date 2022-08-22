S.Finance (SFG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $126,402.00

S.Finance (SFG) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. S.Finance has a total market cap of $5,791.50 and $126,402.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,192.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00127014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00081474 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

