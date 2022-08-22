RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.49 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $892.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

