Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.74. 1,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,256. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

