Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Gary W. Rollins Sells 500,000 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $18,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,971,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,279,158.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $36.40. 1,858,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

