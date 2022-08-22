Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,534,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,452 shares of company stock worth $5,123,174 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,076,000 after buying an additional 282,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

