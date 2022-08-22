RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.69. 309,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,845,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.