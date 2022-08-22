REVV Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $578,799.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

