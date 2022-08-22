Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.74. Revlon shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 56,915 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Revlon Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $493.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.
About Revlon
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
