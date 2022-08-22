Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.74. Revlon shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 56,915 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $493.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Revlon by 78.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revlon by 10.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Revlon by 5.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

